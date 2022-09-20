Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,676,000 after buying an additional 4,367,193 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,296,000 after buying an additional 2,532,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,791,000 after buying an additional 2,470,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,951 shares of company stock worth $14,911,456. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.56. The stock had a trading volume of 246,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,348,147. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

