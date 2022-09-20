Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $2.48 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,878,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.68. 17,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,332. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.64.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.