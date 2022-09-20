Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after buying an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,719,000 after purchasing an additional 746,907 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.02. The stock had a trading volume of 26,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,844. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.32. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

