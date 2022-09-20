Murphy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.98. 30,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,644. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

