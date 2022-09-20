Moss Coin Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MOC)

Moss Coin (MOC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Moss Coin has a total market cap of $31.68 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moss Coin has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moss Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0835 or 0.00000434 BTC on exchanges.

Moss Coin Coin Profile

Moss Coin (CRYPTO:MOC) is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,623,956 coins. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland. Moss Coin’s official message board is moss.land/blog. Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land.

Moss Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mossland is a blockchain-based metaverse project that connects the real and virtual worlds.Continuously releasing entertainment services based on Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and Non-fungible tokens to create practical use cases. Mossland Metaverse features digital NFT assets and entertainment services that reflect reality, and pursues an economic circulation structure integrated with Moss Coin (MOC). Telegram | Facebook | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

