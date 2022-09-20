MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Short Interest Down 10.6% in August

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 7,100,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insider Transactions at MoneyLion

In other MoneyLion news, CFO Richard Correia sold 135,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $196,950.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,378,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,043.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ML. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,147,000. 26.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyLion Price Performance

NYSE ML traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. 11,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,573. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. MoneyLion has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 35.94% and a negative net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that MoneyLion will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

About MoneyLion

(Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.