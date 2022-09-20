Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Short Interest Up 5.9% in August

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 403,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,456 shares of company stock worth $19,253,691 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.6 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.14.

NYSE MOH traded down $5.39 on Tuesday, hitting $338.38. 16,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,018. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $361.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.19.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

