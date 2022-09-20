MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $172.00 to $145.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. MKS Instruments traded as low as $87.50 and last traded at $87.55, with a volume of 9020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.47.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet cut MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.
In other news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.57.
MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.
MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.
