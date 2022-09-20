MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $172.00 to $145.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. MKS Instruments traded as low as $87.50 and last traded at $87.55, with a volume of 9020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.47.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet cut MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MKS Instruments Trading Down 2.9 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 101.3% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 869.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.57.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.