Mist (MIST) Price Hits $0.0165 on Top Exchanges

Mist (MIST) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. Mist has a market capitalization of $932,418.53 and approximately $70,120.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mist has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mist

Mist’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official website is mist.game. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mist is an open-world, Action Role Playing Game with a dynamic combat style that is unique in the world of MMOs. Collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore infinite immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG. You can collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG built on the Mist NFT Framework.The game universe connects to the MIST native token as the in-game currency, allowing you to farm and stake tokens to earn in- and out- of game rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

