MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Short Interest Up 15.3% in August

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 165,800 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 469,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of MiNK Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 345,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of MiNK Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MiNK Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,107. MiNK Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MiNK Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.