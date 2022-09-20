MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 431.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.78. 4,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.14. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $65.49 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

