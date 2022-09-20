MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,610 Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 68,986 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 463.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 162,829 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after buying an additional 26,404 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,707,000.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PXI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.32. 144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,038. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.89. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $53.05.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

