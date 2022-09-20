MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 55,250 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 1,244.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,250 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,177,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,504,000 after purchasing an additional 542,841 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,439,000 after purchasing an additional 350,201 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $76,213,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,195,000 after purchasing an additional 567,504 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 702.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,389,000 after acquiring an additional 678,504 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $75.15. 11,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,110. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.62. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $72.35 and a 52 week high of $88.97.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.