MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Invests $17 Million in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,999,000. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 7.0% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 1.26% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 29,454.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,083,000 after acquiring an additional 124,297 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 499.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after purchasing an additional 102,570 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,426,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,715,000 after buying an additional 37,127 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after buying an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter.

IYK stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.37. 5,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,609. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $178.49 and a 1-year high of $215.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.61.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

