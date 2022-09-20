MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,197 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 33,977 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,532,861. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $58.16 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average of $64.35.

