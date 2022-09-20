MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys 456 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 800.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LH stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.04. 21,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,080. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $212.40 and a 1-year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.