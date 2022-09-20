Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.97

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TIGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $29.05 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 15.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 108.9% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 34.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 57,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

