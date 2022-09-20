Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Sells 1,818 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB trimmed its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.80. 77,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,077. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.68 and a 200 day moving average of $98.54. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $93.94 and a 12 month high of $108.59.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.