Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Sells 1,110 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB cut its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned about 0.21% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

DFCF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,758. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average is $44.43.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.