Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Invests $252,000 in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Equius Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at $415,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,055,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DIHP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.76. 364,854 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79.

