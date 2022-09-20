Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $771,000 Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lessened its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $853,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHJ stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,038. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

