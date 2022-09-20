Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $523,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419,434 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.8% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,156,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219,369 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,113 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,128,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,357. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.74. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $53.84 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

