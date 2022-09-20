Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.68. 185,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,208,606. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.63.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

