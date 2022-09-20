Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 6.70 Per Share

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

LON:MWY opened at GBX 695.02 ($8.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £457.36 million and a P/E ratio of 532.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 723.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 740.74. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 675 ($8.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 874 ($10.56).

About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

