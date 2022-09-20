Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 6.70 Per Share

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Trading Up 1.5 %
LON:MWY opened at GBX 695.02 ($8.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £457.36 million and a P/E ratio of 532.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 723.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 740.74. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 675 ($8.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 874 ($10.56).
About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust
