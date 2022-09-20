MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 5.7%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $194.36 and last traded at $194.36. 5,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 596,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.25.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

