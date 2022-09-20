Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Short Interest Update

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 997,400 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

MFGP traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,456. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Micro Focus International by 40.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Micro Focus International by 35,714.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 96.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

