Metropolis Capital Ltd Sells 638,184 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Metropolis Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 638,184 shares during the period. Progressive comprises 0.7% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 15,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PGR traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.28. The company had a trading volume of 18,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $129.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
