MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in MetLife were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,548,000 after acquiring an additional 396,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,221,000 after acquiring an additional 250,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,871 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

MetLife Trading Down 1.9 %

MetLife Announces Dividend

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.05. 73,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,254. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

