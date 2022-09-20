Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,017 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.42. 248,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,886,002. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.47. The company has a market cap of $396.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.29 and a 1-year high of $361.03.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $55,140.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,924.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,461,259 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

