Mercor Finance Price Down 26.2% This Week (MRCR)

Mercor Finance (MRCR) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last seven days, Mercor Finance has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. One Mercor Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercor Finance has a total market capitalization of $130,663.80 and $20,288.00 worth of Mercor Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mercor Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00126196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005306 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.03 or 0.00886208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mercor Finance Coin Profile

Mercor Finance launched on April 26th, 2021. Mercor Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,150,000 coins. The official website for Mercor Finance is mercor.finance. Mercor Finance’s official Twitter account is @MercorFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mercor Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercor’s mission is to disrupt and democratize the global algorithmic trading market by building a bridge between algorithmic trading and everyday investors worldwide.Mercor will democratize certain aspects of the platform, which will give Mercor token holders certain benefits and rights. The MRCR token will be used throughout the platform for multiple use cases.lding a bridge between algorithmic trading and everyday investors worldwide.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercor Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercor Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercor Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercor Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercor Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.