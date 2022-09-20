Memecoin Trading Up 10.7% This Week (MEM)

Memecoin (MEM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Memecoin has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Memecoin has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $13,494.00 worth of Memecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Memecoin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00120481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.19 or 0.00884606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Memecoin Coin Profile

Memecoin launched on June 10th, 2021. Memecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,917,897 coins. Memecoin’s official Twitter account is @MemeExplorers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Memecoin is https://reddit.com/r/MemeExplorers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Memecoin is meme.com.

Buying and Selling Memecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Memetic assets are financial instruments in the form of ERC-20 smart contracts known as “mTokens” representing any particular meme. These mTokens are purchased, swapped and traded on the platforms Meme Markets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.