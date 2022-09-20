Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of MEDXF traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 165,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.50.
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MEDXF)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.