Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MEDXF traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 165,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

