McRae Industries, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:MCRAA)

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.

McRae Industries Price Performance

MCRAA opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11. McRae Industries has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $40.10.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter.

About McRae Industries

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

