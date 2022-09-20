McNamara Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,731. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.52. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $57.39.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

