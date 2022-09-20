McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.79. The stock had a trading volume of 747,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,596,516. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.