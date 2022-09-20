McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,669 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,661,000 after buying an additional 225,633 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,592,000 after buying an additional 42,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,362,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,662,000 after buying an additional 34,545 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,943. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

