McNamara Financial Services Inc. Acquires 44,757 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,492,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,757 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 12.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $43,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,741,000 after buying an additional 3,620,252 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,590,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,335,000 after buying an additional 676,011 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,100,000 after buying an additional 2,047,670 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,281,000 after purchasing an additional 235,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,349,000 after buying an additional 1,118,521 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 156,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,680. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $38.03.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

