McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lifted by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 59,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 115,046 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $255.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.28. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.04.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

