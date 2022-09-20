MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 4,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 580,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research raised their target price on MaxCyte from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th.

MaxCyte Stock Up 10.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxCyte

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

In other MaxCyte news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 3,235,548 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $13,912,856.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,735,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,163,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the 1st quarter worth about $11,583,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP boosted its holdings in MaxCyte by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 4,385,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,656,000 after buying an additional 1,055,670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MaxCyte by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,355,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after buying an additional 947,104 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxCyte by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 763,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,367,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 495,641 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Stories

