Matthews International Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Globant by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globant during the first quarter worth about $72,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Globant by 24.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the first quarter worth about $93,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.71.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of Globant stock traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $208.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,742. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.08 and a 200 day moving average of $212.26. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.