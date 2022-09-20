Matthews International Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Vale accounts for approximately 0.1% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 319.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 29,872 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Vale by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after buying an additional 16,114,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vale by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after buying an additional 10,873,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE VALE traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $13.36. 807,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,063,258. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Itaú Unibanco lowered Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

