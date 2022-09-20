Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $21.64 Million Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,900 shares during the period. Bilibili comprises 3.1% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Bilibili worth $21,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,129,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after buying an additional 197,968 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after buying an additional 120,948 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.03.

NASDAQ:BILI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,035. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

