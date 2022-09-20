Matthews International Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 202,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000. Coupang comprises about 0.4% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in Coupang by 44.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 262,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 80,256 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coupang by 9.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Coupang by 2,615.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coupang by 67.8% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $667,000. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,516,073.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coupang Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPNG. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CLSA lowered shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coupang to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.99.

Coupang stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,910. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.