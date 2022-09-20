Matthew Dunnigan Sells 15,000 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.07, for a total transaction of C$1,141,069.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,153,079.31.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

TSE:QSR traded down C$0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$78.12. 673,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.90. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$60.37 and a 12 month high of C$80.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$74.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$70.88.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.0374645 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.691 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 62.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.08.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

