Matthew Dunnigan Sells 15,000 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.07, for a total transaction of C$1,141,069.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,153,079.31.
Restaurant Brands International Price Performance
TSE:QSR traded down C$0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$78.12. 673,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.90. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$60.37 and a 12 month high of C$80.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$74.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$70.88.
Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.0374645 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.08.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
