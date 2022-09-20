Martin (Marty) Switzer Buys 115,000 Shares of Contango Asset Management Limited (ASX:CGA) Stock

Contango Asset Management Limited (ASX:CGA – Get Rating) insider Martin (Marty) Switzer purchased 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.46 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,440.00 ($36,671.33).

Contango Asset Management Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05.

Get Contango Asset Management alerts:

Contango Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Contango Asset Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It manages large cap, mid cap, small cap, micro cap, and income focused mandates for its institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Tyrian Diagnostics Limited and changed its name to Contango Asset Management Limited in August 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.