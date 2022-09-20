Martin (Marty) Switzer Buys 115,000 Shares of Contango Asset Management Limited (ASX:CGA) Stock

Contango Asset Management Limited (ASX:CGAGet Rating) insider Martin (Marty) Switzer purchased 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.46 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,440.00 ($36,671.33).

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05.

Contango Asset Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It manages large cap, mid cap, small cap, micro cap, and income focused mandates for its institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Tyrian Diagnostics Limited and changed its name to Contango Asset Management Limited in August 2016.

