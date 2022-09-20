Martin Capital Advisors LLP Purchases Shares of 32,346 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.8% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $73.51. 228,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,386,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.43. The stock has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

