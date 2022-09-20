Martin Capital Advisors LLP Purchases Shares of 21,043 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,043 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. Oracle comprises 1.3% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.91. 287,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,490,548. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $183.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.74.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $164,289,224. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

