Martin Capital Advisors LLP Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,080 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 25.7% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 80,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,268. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.91. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

