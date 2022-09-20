Martin Capital Advisors LLP Makes New $738,000 Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth approximately $71,663,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lantheus by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,980,000 after buying an additional 534,800 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $9,534,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at $17,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNTH. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Lantheus Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LNTH stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $75.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average is $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.85. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $87.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $414,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,558.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $414,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,558.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,231,324 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.