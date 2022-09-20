Martin Capital Advisors LLP Invests $3.17 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,533 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000. Starbucks makes up about 2.8% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks Stock Performance

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.51. 157,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,519,230. The company has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.36. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

