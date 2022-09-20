Martin Capital Advisors LLP Invests $3.17 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,533 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000. Starbucks makes up about 2.8% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.
Starbucks stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.51. 157,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,519,230. The company has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.36. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
